Alexa Bliss has been pretty outspoken about her relationship history, but there are still some fans who are confused about the same thing. That is understandable, since you will find all kinds of information on the Internet that is not always accurate.

Alexa Bliss was reportedly engaged to Murphy, and was suspended in September 2018. Recently, on Twitter, a fan asked Alexa Biss about her marital status with the former RAW tag team champion.

Bliss revealed that she and Murphy separated in early 2018. Little Miss Bliss added that she is still friends with Murphy and that the two share animals to this day.

Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018. We share the animals and are friends:) ✌🏻 https://t.co/Fo6iwgSlYJ – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

The 5-time WWE women’s champion is currently in a relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera, and she even posted an adorable photo with the American musician after her tweet about Murphy.

He makes me laugh… often 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uEHDRkGo0m – Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss also recently had to deal with online threats from a Twitter user that were explicitly directed at her boyfriend, Ryan Cabrera, threatening her with death.

The user in question said he would kill Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss was not happy with the comment. She took a screenshot of the tweet and sent it to the appropriate department to investigate the matter.

Alexa Bliss’ Twitter account was blocked earlier this month, and those unfavorable fan interactions are a prime example behind her decision to regulate her social media activity.

Alexa Bliss’ career in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross recently lost the WWE Women’s Championships to Bayley and Sasha Banks on the SmackDown episode on June 6. Bliss and Cross’s second title reign ended at the 62-day mark. They failed to regain the titles in a triple-threat fight at Backlash that involved new champions and The IIconics.

There is no indication of the direction of the story for Alexa Bliss. Still, she could continue to compete with Cross in the women’s tag team division, which is expected to strengthen with Bayley and Banks as starters.

Alexa Bliss has been away from the SmackDown women’s championship for a considerable amount of time, and it won’t be out of bounds for her to compete for one again, presumably for the SmackDown women’s championship, though Nikki Cross has earned the opportunity, and It will be in your corner.

