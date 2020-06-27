Alexa Bliss reveals if she would fight in underwear and more

Women’s wrestling has completely changed in WWE over the past decade, as women can now have the most competitive bouts of the night and even star in events. The reality in the Attitude and Ruthless Agression era was totally different and that’s what the charismatic Alexa Bliss talked about in a recent interview with SK Wrestling.

“When I started in NXT, there were certain movements that didn’t ask us to learn, because we were never going to do them. The idea was “cat fight”. Everything changed for me when I watched the fight of Paige and Emma. They made a suplex from the third string and we thought: “Hell, this is where everything will change.” It was amazing because it showed that our women were athletic and could do what men did and could see themselves in a different light. “ From that day on NXT everything changed completely and the women started a revolution that allowed a new and interesting panorama in WWE, while two decades ago, the famous Bra & Panties fights were born, in which the objective was to leave the fighter in underwear. Alexa Bliss spoke about it. “I respect the women who had to do the Bra & Panties fights because I will never do them, I could never do them. You have to respect them because they did that so we can do what we do now. “

In the middle of 2020, WWE has a total of five women’s championships and it is common to see women star in programs, while in the past it was common to see fighting in lingerie, swimsuits and in the middle of totally humiliating angles.

In Lucha Noticias we celebrate the women’s revolution that took place in WWE and in the world wrestling.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.