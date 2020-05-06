In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many smart plugs that are available right now, with different prices and features, although it must be said that those that come from trusted brands usually exceed € 20 in most stores.

That, however, does not happen with the Xiaomi smart plug. It is a model with Alexa that costs only 14.99 euros in Amazon Spain, a good price in exchange for a fairly complete model.

This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also control it from the Xiaomi Mi Home app on Android and iOS.

Not only supports Alexa, the virtual assistant that Amazon includes in all its smart speakers. You can also use it with the Mi Home app on Android or iOS.

That means that you can program and control it remotely both through Alexa with voice commands and from the mobile application, something that always gives some flexibility, especially for those who do not yet have a smart speaker at home.

This model can be considered as one of the best smart plugs on the market for price and features, although it does not include a power consumption meter, an extremely useful feature.

If you want a plug that also tells you how many kW the appliances connected to it consume, this pack of two is for sale for only € 24.

With this and other offers, you can build a fairly complete Smart Home with a minimum investment, something that until recently was totally unthinkable.

In this case, as a single unit does not reach € 29, shipping is not free unless you are an Amazon Prime user. You can either sign up for the free trial month, which lasts 30 days and has no commitment to stay, or simply order two units of this plug. In this case, you would exceed the limit figure from which the store assumes the expenses.

