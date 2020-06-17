The device has been exclusively designed for road use

It will have a starting price of 59.99 euros on Amazon and Media Markt

Amazon has revealed that the Echo Auto device arrives in Spain with immediate effect. This element, which will allow you to enjoy the comfort of Alexa in the car, has been designed to make life easier for drivers and will cost 59.99 euros.

Alexa’s range of tasks is very wide: from asking for the most important news of the day, to setting reminders or managing your calendar, going through a long list of activities that provide extra comfort for everyday life.

With the arrival of Echo Auto in Spain, which has been exclusively designed for road use, drivers will be able to take advantage of these facilities in the car without having to divert their attention from the most important thing: the road.

Echo Auto consists of up to eight microphones that will cope with the difficult acoustic conditions inside the car. Alexa will hear the commands over the music, the sound of the air conditioning or the noise of the road.

On the other hand, the device is powered through the car’s 12-volt power socket or the integrated USB port and connects to the sound system through a 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth socket.

Regarding its pairing, Echo Auto connects with Alexa through its specific mobile application, available for both iOS and Android, and uses the mobile data connection when necessary – music playback, calls … -.

“Echo Auto allows users to take Alexa with them wherever they go,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President of Amazon Devices EU.

“With Echo Auto, users can enjoy Alexa features on the go, such as playing music, making calls, participating in driving-friendly games, managing their alarms and reminders, and much more, all simply by voice.”

From this same day, Echo Auto will be available on Amazon.es and Media Markt at a starting price of 59.99 euros.

