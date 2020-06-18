The Echo Auto is the new Amazon device for our car. Not only does it allow us to play our favorite music, but it also has Alexa, possibly one of the best virtual assistants.

Today, cars have practically everything. Like navigation computers so that we never get lost on the road or in the city and even allow us to play our favorite music. However, not all of us have such new cars and we have to resort to external devices to carry out these tasks.

Amazon surprises us with a new device for our car. Because if your Amazon Echo is possibly one of the best smart speakers that we can buy today, Why not be able to transfer it from the living room to our car?

From your living room to your car: this is Echo Auto

If the advantages of having Alexa in the living room at home or even in our room are many, so are having it connected in our car. That is why Amazon presents its Echo Auto, a smart speaker specifically designed to be placed in our vehicle.

And what’s the point? Well to listen to our favorite music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and even TuneIn. Because we may not like any of the conventional radio stations, so it’s always best to listen to our favorite playlists. Besides that, we have Alexa, so we can consult news, the weather that will be on our trip or that directly reminds us of anything else. A personal assistant at our entire disposal.

Its operation is very simple. The Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app of our mobile device and sounds through the speakers of our car. It has 8 microphones and long-range technology so that you can hear our voice even with the music blasting or noise from the air conditioning.

And regarding its price, the Echo Auto can be ours for just 59.99 euros. A very interesting price considering everything that the Alexa virtual assistant can do for us. Alexa, put on my favorite playlist for traveling!

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

