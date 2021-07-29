Alex Wolff: “If I didn’t appear in ‘Tiempo’, I’d be his biggest fan”

On July 30, ‘Tiempo’, the new movie by M. Night Shyamalan, hits theaters in Spain. This time the filmmaker takes us on vacation to a paradisiacal beach where time passes faster than normal and every half hour costs you an hour to live. The film, a mystery thriller with horror overtones, stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Eliza Scanlen, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff and Thomasin Mckenzie, and with the latter two we were able to speak on the occasion of its premiere.

After starring in ‘Hereditary’, Wolff found ‘Tiempo’ “a pretty amazing experience”, since the entire film was shot almost intensively for 10 weeks between a resort and a wonderful beach in the Dominican Republic, but he also admits that it was “emotionally draining.” The actor also told us about the next film he is going to direct after ‘The Cat and the Moon’ and what it was like to shoot with the director’s daughter, Ishana Shyamalan.

Wolff declares himself a fan of the director, which led him to want to work on ‘Time’ even before seeing the film. Taking into account that Shyamalan has directed titles as diverse as ‘The sixth sense’, ‘The young woman of the water’, ‘After Earth’ or ‘The visit’, We asked the actor what kind of Shyamalan is ‘Time’ and he assured us that he was unable to categorize it: “It is very rare and risky, I hope people get carried away without putting labels on it or putting it in a box.”

Live the present

At just 20 years old, Thomasin McKenzie is a rising star and although she began her career in 2012 in the New Zealand film ‘Existence’, you probably know more for being the Jewish girl that Scarlett Johansson hid from the Nazis in ‘Jojo Rabbit’. He has also participated in ‘The King’ with Timothée Chalamet and in ‘The true story of Kelly’s band’, in addition to having pending premieres ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion. We spoke to McKenzie during the promotion of ‘Time’ who explained to us how he prepared for such a complex role in which he begins playing a girl in the body of a 16-year-old girl and grows at a speed of spasm until reaching maturity of adulthood in just a few hours.

In ‘Time’ the main life lesson seems to be that you have to live in the moment and appreciate the present because in the blink of an eye, when you least expect it, everything will be behind you. “It’s a great reminder to be in the present,” notes McKenzie, “to enjoy where I am in my life and not worry about what’s to come or what could go wrong.”

“Time” opens in theaters on July 30.