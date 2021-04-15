Alex Verdugo, the hero of the Red Sox doubleheader

The gardener of the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo, was the hero of his team’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins in the MLB.

In the first seven-inning game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, with the game 3-2 to the one-out law to win the Red Sox, the Twins being home club, the Venezuelan Luis Arraez sounded a line through left field that was in the glove of Alex Verdugo after a magnificent sweep.

Here the video:

In Game 2, I hit a hot line to drive in two runs and extend the team’s lead. Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins. While in the ninth inning of Game 2, he hit a massive home run in the ninth inning to lower the spirits of the Twins and extend the team’s lead.