Alex Verdugo showed fear of Aaron Judge’s arm in the middle of the game

The Mexican Alex Verdugo showed a little fear and respect to the arm of Aaron Judge from the gardens in the MLB.

TO Aaron JudgeJudge may not be very fast in the outfield, but if there is one thing they are sure of, it is that he has one of the most powerful arms in the world. MLBand Executioner knows it.

When Alex Verdugo was running in the first, Xander Bogaerts singled to right field, the Mexican stopped at second and waved to Aaron Judge telling him to be calm, that he would not try to go to third time because of his arm.

Notably Alex Verdugo He is one of the most efficient outfielders when he shoots towards the bases, in 2020 he was among the leaders of assists.

Here the video:

Alex Verdugo tells Aaron Judge he’s not gonna run on his arm 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gj4kCgeEKD – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 4, 2021

The Boston Red Sox continue to be characterized by the good chemistry and good humor that their players bring despite living in one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the MLBespecially Alex Verdugo, who gets along well with most of his colleagues.