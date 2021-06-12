Alex Verdugo left on the field with the Boston Red Sox

The Mexican Alex Verdugo left the Toronto Blue Jasy on the field to give victory to the Boston Red Sox on the MLB.

Through a game full of hits and highs and lows between both teams, Alex Verdugo he decided to end the match with an RBI single to drive in race number six and the winner against shipments by Dominican Rafael Dolis.

Alex Verdugo continues to prove to be the most consistent player of the Boston Red Sox With his stick, in this game he hit 4-3 with an RBI and a walk including the most important hit of the game. The Mexican is hitting 294. with 8 homers and 27 RBIs.

It should be noted that Verdugo has performed more than Mookie Betts has given in this season with the Dodgers.

The Boston Red Sox They have won the first game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who spent almost half the game winning the game, however, this is not over until it is over.