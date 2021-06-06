Alex Verdugo homered off Domingo German’s first pitch

The Mexican Alex Verdugo accentuated it with a home run lone against the New York Yankees and Domingo German’s shipments in the MLB.

After German put Danny Santana out, Alex Verdugo I do not expect any pitch and the first person who saw it deposited in the right field of Yankee Stadium to open the scoring of the game putting his team up.

Now the gardener Alex Verdugo is batting for 297. with 8 home runs, 25 RBIs, 36 runs scored, 45 hits and 4 stolen bases in the MLB.

Here the video;

In the night before Executioner He was 4-2 with a beautiful play in right field, and he also made the day for a New York Yankees fan after giving him a ball in front of all the cameras.

There is no doubt that the Mexican has been making it very clear why the Red Sox chose him and not a Cody Bellinger or Corey Seager when they traded Mookie Betts, a change that was widely criticized in words, but those have been. had to swallow because of Alex Verdugo.