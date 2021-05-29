Alex Verdugo gave him an accent and hit a violent home run drive against the Marlins

The Mexican Alex Verdugo accentuated the Marlins with a violent home run for right field in the MLB.

Through the game of Red Sox for Boston and the Miami Marlins, Verdugo deposited it in right field to add three runs on his team’s scoreboard.

The offensive of Alex Verdugo he’s still up this season, hitting 293. with 7 homers, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Every season, every game that the Red Sox offense goes through, it looks better and more importantly, it has stayed out of injury.

Here the video:

With two men on base, Alex Verdugo hit his seventh homer of the season. # YoAmoElBeis #MexicanPower pic.twitter.com/dY1Ayvcn96 – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) May 29, 2021

IN this season Alex Verdugo has:

46-7 games 192 at-bats 32 scored 51 hits 8 doubles 1 triple 7 home runs 23 RBIs 3 stolen bases 292-3 from AVG.

It should be noted that another important factor of Alex Verdugo It is his good defense, who has earned the respect of many of the running backs because he was one of the leaders of assists in the last season of the MLB.