Alex Txikon will try to ascend Everest by the classic route and without oxygen

04/22/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish mountaineer Alex Txikon will travel to Nepal this Friday to try to ascend Everest (8,849 meters) by the classic route and without oxygen, in an expedition that also aims to “support a country that has turned to tourists and expedition members” and that has been paralyzed for the pandemic.

The Biscayan, who returned from the Himalayas six weeks ago after unsuccessfully attempting the winter ascent to Manaslu, will try to tread the highest peak on the planet in an expedition in which he will only be accompanied by the journalist Iñaki Makazaga and the photographer Sendoa Elejalde.

“Although it is true that it may seem like a more modest project, for me it is a more personal bet and I face it with the illusion and desire of always and with the conviction of having to keep keeping a cool head when the time comes”, he highlighted Txikon before starting the trip.

The Basque mountaineer has set himself a period of three weeks to achieve his goal. The expedition will leave Bilbao tomorrow and plans to reach the base camp (5,360 meters) on May 2, with the intention of climbing to the summit on the Nepalese slope. The return date is set for May 25.

“Despite being in the pandemic situation that we are in and that there will not be as much transit of expeditions as in other years, we know that we will coincide with numerous groups and mountaineers there, so that we will assess the conditions day by day,” he explained Txikon.