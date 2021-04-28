Alex Trebek’s Wife Reveals “Beautiful” Discovery He Made Before Death

Alex announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in a Jeopardy! video posted on Twitter in March 2019, calling on fans to “keep the faith.” They did, expressing their support for the beloved host on social media and even on Jeopardy!

In fall 2019, during one of the episode’s “Final Jeopardy!” rounds, contestant Dhruv Gaur he revealed his written answer to be, “What is We ♥ you Alex!” Alex answered, “That’s very kind, thank you,” while getting emotional.

“When that contestant wrote that, you know, you could see him, like, ‘Oh, don’t make me cry here but I love it,'” Jean told Savannah. “And I think that meant the world to him.”