Alex Smith: the NFL hero who announced his retirement



Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft.

Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

NFL hero retires. After performing a amazing return to the NFL after suffering an injury so serious that could cost the right leg, the quarterback Alex smith announced through his Instagram account that he will leave American football.

In the video, Smith tells us about his recovery process. A routine play injured him and nearly caused him to lose one of his limbs. “When it seemed that all was lost, football became my motivation“, He assures.

At 36, Alex Smith might not have retired, but he says he wants to know what the future holds for him beyond the fields. For now, he will spend time with his wife and children.

On his return in 2020 he achieved a 5-1 mark with Washington and classified them to the Playoffs, despite not being able to play that last game in the postseason. But that was the least of it, the respect and admiration of the whole world won her from the moment she stepped on the ground again after going through a situation in which her life was at stake.

He ends his career with a record of 99 wins, 67 losses and a draw. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team.

Get some rest, Alex. Thank you for the maximum example of sacrifice, perseverance and maximum respect for the game.