NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 / PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE / – Colombian Alex Sensation, who has an artistic career of more than two decades, not only as a DJ but also as a singer, has become one of the greatest influencers of the Hispanic market in the United States thanks to his work on the radio and his musical work with different high-level singers such as Ozuna, Annita, Silvestre Dangond, Nicky Jam, among others.

During these last weeks we have been able to see how Alex Sensation has had to change its usual touches on weekends, to social networks with live broadcasts to make way for the new reality of digital entertainment, which is lived these days as a result from quarantine.

Using his digital platforms such as Instagram where he has 1.2 million followers, YouTube with more than 1 million and his Facebook channel, Alex from his residence in Miami, has made the last two Saturdays 8 hours of live broadcast, bringing the best of music and entertainment to its worldwide audience.

Alex Sensation states that it has been a rather abrupt change for him, “the body is used to it, also being in front of the public; the energy of live people is something I need. “

The DJ is part of a select group of Latino DJs who bring entertainment and partying to the homes of their fans, through their social networks, with which they seek to give a little joy at this time to all the people who come.

This is not only a space to have fun and enjoy good mixes, but it also becomes a space to learn a little more about the day-to-day life of Alex Sensation, whom we can see accompanied by his wife, who supports him in his live broadcasts.

Alex Sensation performs a varied mix, since he likes to mix music for everyone including young people and adults, who have been able to enjoy his broadcasts in this difficult time where families are locked up for reasons of quarantine.

It is worth remembering that the acclaimed artist, last April 2 released his new single titled “The street”, which features the participation of Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez, Archangel, De La Ghetto and Darell, whose video has almost reached to 20 million visits.

Alex Sensation, Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez – La Calle ft. Arcangel, De La Ghetto, Darell

