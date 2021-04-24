Alex Rodriguez’s home run record chased by Giancarlo Stanton

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Giancarlo stanton, is on track to break a home run record as a designated hitter in that franchise MLB-Major League Baseball.

After hitting two home runs in the same game for the fourth time with the New York Yankees as designated hitter, Giancarlo stanton He’s second on the list for multiple home run games as a designated hitter.

The first place is occupied by Jason Giambi with a total of 8 games of two homers as DH, while the second place is Alex Rodriguez with 4 and Giancarlo Stanton has three.

Giancarlo stanton he hits his 49th and 50th home run as a Yankees player. These are the players of the Yankees with most home runs in first 215 games: 84 Babe Ruth 71 Roger Maris 64 Aaron Judge 63 Gary Sánchez 56 Jason Giambi 55 Alex Rodríguez 55 Joe DiMaggio

Here the report:

116 MPH and 418 FT … Giancarlo Stanton with his 2nd laser of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oad44OafEr – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) April 24, 2021

A 118 MPH 429 FT laser that came off Giancarlo Stanton’s stake 🔥

pic.twitter.com/EZIgqJ3JM8 – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) April 24, 2021