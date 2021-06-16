Alex Rodriguez’s alleged lover, Madison Lecroy, already has a boyfriend, just like Jennifer Lopez



Madison LeCroy, Alex Rodriguez’s supposed lover, already has a boyfriend like Jennifer Lopez.

In the midst of all the ruckus it made the kiss between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which was captured by a paparazzi when the couple was in Malibu, California, various information has emerged around. Among them, that Alex Rodriguez’s alleged lover, Madison Lecroy, who they accused of being the bomb that ended up exploding between JLO and ARod she is very happy and content with boyfriend too, while Alex asks for serenity and looks haggard and lonely.

Madison LeCroy was the model with whom Alex Rodriguez dined at a Miami restaurant one day before Valentine’s Day. After this the rumors were unleashed and he takes them and brings them about the crisis between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez until they finally announced their imminent separation. Now, not only Jennifer is the one who walks with love but her own Alex Rodriguez’s alleged lover has also bragged about her new boyfriend in your account Instagram.

In exclusive, Madison LeCroy spoke to US Weekly about this boyfriend and assured that it was love at first sight. They saw each other and he crossed the street, one of which he asked for the phone number and told him that they had to meet again. They couldn’t go out that night because she had gone to Arizona for a bachelorette party. At the end of his trip, the gallant was in South Carolina where the beautiful blonde resides and that is how they had their first date. He also stated that they have hardly separated since then. Even he has already met her family and that includes Madison’s son and his ex-partner.

As for Alex Rodriguez, he has been seen with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in a gym while they trained and he even published a photo with the mother of his daughters. For its part, Jennifer Lopez She no longer hides her love for Ben Affleck with whom she has decided to give herself a second chance after 17 years. Apparently, “The Diva of the Bronx” is definitely moving to Los Angeles to be close to the actor. The singer was harshly criticized for kissing Ben in front of her children, but there is no problem with that, because even Marc Anthony, the father of the children, hurries his relationship with Affleck.

The truth is that Madison has not yet revealed the name of the gallant, who has received compliments on the model’s social networks, since he is obviously very handsome and she is very excited.