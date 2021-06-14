Alex Rodriguez was very close with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in love



Alex Rodriguez was very close with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in love.

And while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught by a paparazzi finally kissing in Malibu, California, Alex Rodriguez was seen and also showed off his photos very close to his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who you were exercising with.

Turns out that Alex Rodriguez you are doing an exercise challenge as part of the 54D program, in which 54 fitness sessions must be done in a period of nine weeks. So the former player, very removed from the pain and before the images that have already rolled around of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck where they look happy on different occasions, he also took the opportunity to show off the good time he has spent with his daughters’ mother and ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

The couple married in 2022 and they had Natasha, who is now 16 years old, and Elle, 13. In 2008 they separated. Cynthia initially disagreed with the relationship between Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez, but later he even came to share with them in some act of the children’s school.

In addition to the photographs, ARod also posted another picture of his ex-wife on Instagram stories where she is seen icing JLO’s ex’s leg: “Cynthia is a world-class mom to our girls… wrapping ice – ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ However?!?! LOL, ”he wrote.

For her part, Jennifer López kissed her new partner Ben Affleck in front of her children Emme and Max. Just as the couple were enjoying the afternoon in Malibu and after the corresponding romantic kiss and hug, Max approached the couple to show them something on their cell phone. Ben paused to look closely at what Max was teaching him. Emme appeared seconds later from behind JLO and placed her head on her mother’s shoulder. The two of them have always been seen to be very affectionate and close.

Everything indicates that Jennifer Lopez’s move to the city of Los Angeles is a fact. It is even said that Marc Anthony would have placed a single condition on Jennifer so that the children could live in that city: that of being completely happy.

As to Alex, even though he has been seen smiling next to his ex-wife, Less than a week ago he was caught eating alone and emaciated in a bar in New York. There is no doubt that this constitutes one of the most talked about separations in the entertainment industry.