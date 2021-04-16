Alex Rodríguez uploaded history remembering Jennifer López’s gifts

Former MLB player, Alex Rodriguez, uploaded a story remembering the gifts of love that were exchanged with Jennifer Lopez during the relationship that is over.

Both have made it clear that they are going to make public he announced to end their relationship through this video.

Here his words:

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children, ”they said in a statement. Exclusive statement via TODAY. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Hours later, Alex Rodriguez He posted a story on his Twitter with all the memories of his former partner. Here the video;

ARod playing Cold Play while looking at old photos of JLo. Down bad. pic.twitter.com/lUW0RoXI4x – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2021

Both already had a marriage, they even planned to buy the New York Mets in order to be the maximum investors and create a stable and extremely well-off marriage.