Alex Rodriguez throws a hint at Ben Affleck after rumors of his romance with JLo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez gave an enigmatic answer to a question about the alleged reconciliation of his ex, Jennifer Lopez, with actor Ben Affleck. “Come on Yankees!” Six.

It should be remembered that Affleck, to whom Lopez was engaged in early 2000, is a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the great rival of the Yankees. Maybe it was a hint to the interpreter of Batman? Lopez and Affleck – that ended his relationship with the actress Ana de Armas in January — they spent about a week’s vacation together at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, or so one anonymous source claims.

“They were alone. Just the two of them, ”he reveals in a comment to the tabloid E! News For his part, another informant, consulted by the Page Six media, says that Affleck has been seen several times going to the diva’s mansion in the bronx in California in his white Escalade car.

“His security members pick him up at a nearby place and return him after spending a few hours at his house,” he stresses.

Lo and A-Rod got engaged in September 2019, after more than two years of relationship, but the wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic. In March 2021, rumors of their alleged breakup began to circulate.

“We have realized that we are better as friends, and we hope to continue being so,” the couple finally announced in April.

Sputnik