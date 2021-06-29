Alex Rodriguez sends a new hint to Jennifer Lopez and shows off how well she is having



Alex Rodríguez sends a new indirect message to Jennifer Lopez and boasts how well she is having.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt. / .

If it is true that there is always someone who ‘wins’ in a breakup, then Alex Rodriguez He must not have had a good time since he put an end to his engagement to Jennifer Lopez only for her to remake her love life with her old love Ben Affleck in record time. For this, Alex Rodriguez has no qualms about throwing a new hint at Jennifer Lopez of everything that this would be missing and of how good it is.

It seems that Alex Rodriguez he would have now proposed to partly strike back at Jennifer Lopez posting a picture on Instagram of her floating on a mat in the ocean to show you what she’s missing indirectly Y showing off how wonderfully he is having a good time.

“I have fallen, I cannot get up. And I don’t care, ”wrote the baseball player Alex Rodriguez retired next to that image in which you can see his torso and his intense tan. Same that he has been working in the gym even when he was seen once with his ex Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters.

The reconciliation of the couple has caused such a stir that it is almost impossible that the ex of “The Diva from the Bronx” has not seen any of the photographs in which ‘Bennifer’, as the singer and the famous actor are nicknamed, appear together in Miami or kissing during a romantic dinner in Los Angeles. Place where Jennifer Lopez He ran out with his children Emme and Max to find a house to live near his old love Ben Affleck, who has assured that he will propose to JLo again in July.

At the beginning of the year the former athlete signed up for a new program that combines high intensity training sessions with nutritional advice to say goodbye to the ‘typical belly of a father’ that had appeared throughout 2020 and last April showed the result of its spectacular transformation via Instagram.

On the other hand, she also took out a line of cosmetics, competing with her ex Jennifer Lopez. In that post on his Instagram account, many claimed, as a joke, that that is why JLo had left him.

While, Jennifer Lopez He continues to walk with his love Ben Affleck and they do not hide a little bit how well they have it and the love they feel for each other. Such is the point that Jennifer Lopez He would have assured that he wants to speak with Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner to have permission and be able to live with Ben’s children.