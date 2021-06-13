Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is taking a page from Jennifer Lopez’s handbook and hanging out with his ex? Oop, yep I went there (sorry, Bennifer). A-Rod and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis hung out during a workout on Saturday. Ofc, I have shared snaps on his Instagram Story. If you hang out with your ex but don’t post about it, did you really hang out with your ex ??

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls… wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL, ”he joked alongside footage of Cynthia helping him ice his leg at the gym. In another photo, A-Rod smiles with his arm around Cynthia’s shoulders.

Instagram

The former spouses tied the knot in 2002 and are parents to teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008 and it was finalized two months later. A-Rod since moved on and he and J.Lo were * this * close to getting married before their unexpected split in April.

They announced their decision to split in a joint statement to the Today show:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support. “

J.Lo is now dating her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck (it’s so messy, we know). Apparently, A-Rod doesn’t care because when he was asked about Bennifer in a video posted by Page Six, he simply responded “Go Yankees.” LOL. Ben is a huge Boston Red Sox fan and to all the baseball newbies out there, they are big rivals.

So, what will happen next in the J.Lo / A-Rod / Ben / Cynthia (?) Saga? We have zero freakin ‘clue.

You love all the deets on celebs. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io