Alex Rodriguez responds to rookie Anthony Edwards that he didn’t meet him as a new boss

Former player of the MLB, Alex Rodriguez responds to the rookie of the NBA Anthony Edwards who did not know him as the new boss.

The next co-owner of the Minnesota TimberwolvesAlex Rodriguez, interacted with his future franchise player for the first time in the funnest way possible. Rodriguez introduced himself to Anthony Edwards through his Instagram story after the rookie said he has no idea who the baseball player is.

After the Timberwolves lost to the Brooklyn nets on Tuesday, Edwards was honest and sincere about not knowing who the future owner of the Timberwolves is. He said he doesn’t know much about baseball, but what he does know is that Rodriguez will soon be the owner of his team.

In defense of Anthony Edwards, Alex Rodriguez he retired from baseball in 2016. The rookie is only 19 years old and was still in high school when Rodriguez was in his prime. He also admitted that he is not a baseball fan, so it makes sense why he has never heard of Rodriguez.

However, what Edwards probably now knows is that Rodriguez will have control of the Timberwolves starting in 2023.

Along with billionaire Marc Lore, Rodriguez is expected to close a deal with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor in the next 30 days. Once the two take control, it’s safe to say that Edwards could be an even better player than he is now, which says a lot considering how well he’s played so far in his rookie season.