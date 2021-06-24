Alex Rodríguez rents a house just 3 minutes from JLo

The former Yankees player and former Latin singer has rented a $ 200,000-a-month home in The Hamptons for the summer.

This home is less than a mile, or 3 minute drive, from Jennifer Lopez’s $ 10 million summer home.

The mansion is located in the most exclusive area of ​​the Hamptons, which is not anything, in a gated community, and has all the luxuries of a true palace.

The 854 m² fortress is built on a huge plot of 1.57 hectares.

It has seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and four half baths, spread over three levels.

All rooms have their own full bathroom.

According to the listing, upon entering the house one is greeted through its large entrance to the living room with fireplace, a formal dining room and a spacious kitchen that leads to the patio overlooking the pool.

Additional interior amenities include two offices, a large family room with fireplace, a game room with air hockey and ping pong, and a media room with a movie projector and pool table.

Outside, there are beautiful mahogany terraces and stone patios with a heated gunite pool and Jacuzzi.

In addition, it has a basketball court and a tennis court is reportedly being installed just in time for the summer, where A-rod can enjoy a good game with his family.

One of its most attractive features is its direct access to a 10 hectare natural spring-fed pond with its own private dock for boating, kayaking and fishing.

As a curious fact, this property belonged to Donald Trump Jr., who sold it in March to the current owner for $ 8.14 million.

It is not known if Alex Rodríguez had planned to rent this property before his separation with Jennifer Lopez or if he simply wants to be close to her, but what is a fact is that he will spend an unforgettable summer with his daughters.