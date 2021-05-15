Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reports

After recent reports came to light that reveal that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck would be dating again, the spotlights have settled on Alex Rodriguez, who until a few weeks ago was the fiancé of ‘La Diva del Bronx’. In mid-April, JLo and A-Rod announced that they had decided to break off their engagement and end their four-year relationship.

© GettyImagesJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gotten back to business, 17 years after their breakup

According to recent reports and photos, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck spent a few days in Montana. As soon as the images were released, they caused quite a stir. People close to Alex Rodriguez say he is ‘in shock’ because the ex-partner is spending a lot of time together and so soon, because Jennifer just ended her relationship with him. “A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on,” he told E! News a source close to the interpreter. “He really thought he might be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been trying to communicate with JLo and meet up, but she has been curt with him. “

The same source noted that Rodriguez is “disappointed” by Jennifer’s vacation with the actor. The 45-year-old athlete is said to have tried to contact his former girlfriend of four years to let her know that he “is sad” with how quickly she has moved on after their breakup.

Jennifer and Ben met on the set of the movie Gigli, after the singer divorced her then-husband, Cris Judd. Affleck and Lopez started dating and in 2003 they were the couple of the moment; They even got engaged and had plans to make it to the altar, but due to constant media exposure, they decided to cancel their union, and soon after, they parted for good.

At that time, her manager confirmed the breakup to People with the following message: “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement with Ben Affleck. During this difficult time, we ask for your respect and privacy. ” Meanwhile, the representative of the film actor commented, “I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don’t want to be dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It is not happening on our side ”.

