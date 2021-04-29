Alex Rodríguez publishes his before and after the pandemic and says he has lost weight.Will he be looking for a girlfriend?



Alex Rodríguez published his before and after the pandemic. He claims to have lost weight.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Right after their relationship ended, Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez, they have each published separately their activities and especially their great bodies. Just now, he announced his before and after the pandemic and claims to have lost weight and many have wondered: “Will he be looking for a new girlfriend now? It is not known, the truth is that he looks incredible and his fans let it be known.

Jennifer Lopez, He has not hesitated to show off his steel body and how hard he has worked since he made a change in his habits in the last four months. So now that you have a better body than before you are letting it be known that you are already on the market.

And it is that the former player has been four months, basically since the beginning of 2021, fulfilling very disciplined one of the New Year’s resolutions to which he committed at the time: that of not neglecting his goals in terms of his physical preparation and try to get a much healthier life. Of course, in the comparison that he has published in his account Instagram, showing the before and after linked to this great success in adjusting their physical and eating habits. The results of the gym are obvious.

“I have finally ditched the ‘dad body’ of 2020. Are any of you determined to meet your fitness goals for this year as well? I have been very consistent with my workouts all this time and I have decided to give up the fries for once. What food could you say is your weakness? ”, He posted on his Instagram account while showing off his ‘new figure’.

On the other hand, it was learned that the former athlete was having dinner with JLO on the Hotel Bel Air in the city of Los Angeles. Same place where they had dinner for the first time in 2017. A close source assures that the couple was very close and that: “There is still a lot of love and respect there.” It is unknown if this dinner was to talk about their relationship or about the businesses they have in common and that both have stated that they will continue to have.

