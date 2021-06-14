Alex Rodríguez: my favorite player

Since I saw Major League Baseball for the first time in 2003, with that historic World Series between Miami Marlins and New York Yankees, since then, in all the memories, the memories, in everything, the sensations make me evoke Alex Rodríguez, because I always consider him my favorite player.

If in the postseason he did not hit, in that year 2009 he was one of the bastions of the Manhattan Mules to win the World Series against the Philadelphia Philies and today it is impossible to forget his hit against the near left field in the important fifth game.

Alex had come to the Yankees in 2004 from the Texas Rangers and at that time he did so with the highest contract in baseball history in MLB; It also came with the precedent of being the MVP of the 2003 season and the man, even not turning 30 at that time, was writing a great story in Las Mayores.

Since his beginnings back in the late 90’s with the Seattle Mariners, the great impact that it would cause in baseball could be seen coming and at this point, at least I, I forget about steroids and syringes to focus on his greatness as a player, something that their numbers attest well; 296 average, 696 homers and 2,086 RBIs.

After his arrival in New York, Alex wins the MVP in the 2005 and 2007 seasons to solidly cement his legend. At that time he participated in the first World Classic, in 2006, representing the United States, something that was not to the liking of many.

In this context, it is worth clarifying that in 2009, when he was preparing to represent the Dominican Republic, an injury took them out of the game and prevented him from completing the event, but this pause allowed him to grease the machinery for the Major League regular season, in which he could perform in the postseason for the first and only time.

Today Alex Rodríguez continues to be a public figure and despite the fact that many try to bury his legacy, history vindicates him as one of the greatest players of all time; forever my favorite.