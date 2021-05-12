Alex Rodríguez is shocked and disappointed by the reunion of JLo and Ben

Ever since Jennifer began her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, it became known that the singer was dubious about her reputation as a cheater in the pastHowever, she gave him a chance and broke up with him when she realized that she didn’t really care if he had already been unfaithful to her or not but he just couldn’t live with that fear and mistrust.

The rumors of the reunion between Ben and Jennifer emerged last week but were considered as mere rumors, yesterday everything changed because it was announced that after the VAX LIVE concert in which both had separate appearances they took a jet together to Montana and stayed there for a week and also the paparazzi captured them together while they were aboard a van.

Their reunion is 17 years after their breakup. The couple got engaged but never made it to the altar because they canceled their wedding days before.