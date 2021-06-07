Alex Rodríguez is seen emaciated and dining alone in a bar in New York



Alex Rodriguez was seen dining alone with a haggard face in New York.

Photo: Maddie Meyer. / .

While Jennifer Lopez enjoys the company of Ben Affleck and they let themselves be seen wherever they pass, Alex Rodriguez doesn’t seem to be having a good time. The former player was seen in a New York bar dining alone and with a somewhat haggard face, which suggests that, unlike his ex-fiancée, he is not having a good time.

Businessman I was walking to the Pitt bar in New York when the presence of the paparazzi was caught, at that moment he turned and smiled and sat down to eat at the establishment located in the Greenwich Village of the Big Apple. While ordering and waiting, he looked a bit serious but the truth is lHer face was haggard.

A minute later, he was joined by a gentleman whose face was not well appreciated, therefore it is not known for sure who it was. While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez returned to the city of Los Angeles where they went to eat at a restaurant in West Hollywood and, although neither of them finally spoke to the press, words are unnecessary when they are seen together laughing, hugging. They are definitely having a good time.

Remember that Jennifer and Ben began to show themselves right after she announced her separation from Alex Rodriguez claiming that they had worked on their relationship, but that they preferred to separate, that they loved each other very much and were best friends. At the same time they clarified that they will not abandon the businesses they have together.

After that, Arod and JLO were seen having dinner at a hotel in Los Angeles, where they had their first date. A witness said at that time that it was evident that there was a lot of respect and love there. However, then the images of “Bennnifer” came out. When the press has asked Alex Rodriguez about Jennifer Lopez or he has thrown hints or he has simply limited himself to smiling and that’s it.

Just when it went public the crisis between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez It was as a result of a dinner that the ex had NY Yankees player with a model named Madison LeCroy in a restaurant in Miami. This happened one day before Valentine’s Day. After that they were seen arguing in a car, she crying. Later he traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she was filming a movie, but none of this worked and weeks later they ended up announcing their final separation.