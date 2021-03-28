Alex Rodriguez does not give up and continues to fight for Jennifer Lopez

In an attempt to save their relationship, Alex Rodriguez has returned to the Dominican Republic to be next to Jennifer Lopez. This is the player’s second trip to the Caribbean country so far in March . Currently, ‘La Diva del Bronx’ is in that place filming her most recent film Shotgun Wedding and it has been in this idyllic setting where A-Rod has decided to win back the singer, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple “are doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship.” According to some reports, A-Rod traveled to the Dominican Republic last Saturday and since then he has remained by the singer’s side, in addition to having the opportunity to practice some golf with his good friend, Nick Silva, a former pitcher from the White Sox.