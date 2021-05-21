Alex Rodriguez competes with Jennifer Lopez and launches makeup for men



Alex Rodríguez competes with Jennifer Lopez and launches “Hims”, makeup for men.

Photo: Michael Loccisano. / Getty Images

The ex of Jennifer Lopez, Alex RodriguezHe does not intend to sit idly by while his spite for the separation and rupture of the commitment with the singer passes. The former player has decided compete with Jennifer and for this he has released to the market a range of makeup and cosmetics for men called “Hims”.

Obviously, having seen the whole process of the anti-aging products what did you get JLORodriguez wanted to venture on an odyssey that has nothing to do with sports. Now, just like other millionaires type Kylie jenner, Arod dabbled in the world of cosmetics and the skin care. The products as such are not great. This way they can fit discreetly in men’s pockets.

“I wanted to create a product that would solve a problem that I faced every day… I realized that as I was going from one meeting to another I needed something quick and easy in my routine to hide blemishes or razor bumps, “said the vain ex-athlete with pride.

“I am excited to share a new product from @Hims: The Blur Stick… It is a concealer convenient designed specifically for men which can be used for skin blemishes. Take a look … “, he added in his account Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was seen with the emerald ring that Alex Rodriguez gave her in 2019 when he proposed to her. It is supposedly valued at $ 1.8 million. “The Diva of the Bronx” used the jewel just for a video of his beauty product line also, JLoBeauty.

The couple ended their relationship very recently. Sources close to Alex say that for him it was a blow under the subsequent bonding and alleged reconciliation between Jennifer and her ex, Ben Affleck. The latter would have spent about days in Montana with Jennifer. Days before, he had been seen being picked up and then left in the vicinity of his home in Los Angeles by the same white pickup truck that uses JLO.

At the time of finishing his commitment, the former player of the NY Yankees and Jennifer issued a statement, saying that they would no longer be together, that they are best friends and that they will continue to have the businesses they started together.

