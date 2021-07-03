Alex Rodriguez Asks for Invite to Party Hosted by J.Lo’s Friend

Wondering how Alex Rodriguez is doing in the wake of his split with Jennifer Lopez? Apparently he’s in the ~ awkwardly sliding into the comments of J.Lo’s friend’s Instagram posts ~ stage of the breakup, which, been there.

According to Us Weekly, A-Rod found himself experiencing some FOMO due to not being invited to a party thrown by Jennifer Lopez’s close friend Stevie Mackey. As in, I have commented “Where is my invite – Stevie?! 😍” on a post Stevie shared of “a little run thru” of a performance before a “Taco Tuesday” party. Meanwhile, Stevie replied, “Anytime brother !! Haha.”

Cute / awkward times! And to make things even more ~ ​​intriguing ~, Page Six reports that J.Lo was also at the party, though TBD on if her new / old boyfriend Ben Affleck was in attendance with her.

It’s unclear if A-Rod and J.Lo have been in touch since their split, but apparently he’s had a hard time with his ex dating her ex again. “Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben. It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality. “

Meanwhile, another insider more recently told Page Six that A-Rod is “really concentrating on his kids, baseball and business. He is content being alone, and wants to be around his family. “

