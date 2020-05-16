Alex Rodriguez called on both parties to reach an agreement | Manny Hernandez / .
The topic of reducing wages for MLB players this season continues to generate controversy and now a former star of the New York Yankees got involved.
After Blake Snell’s statement that he will not play if he does not receive his full salary and the support he received from the stars Nolan Arenado and Bryce Harper, now it is another name that appears on stage.
The always media Alex Rodríguez used his social networks this Friday to give his opinion on the matter. And what he believes is that both parties must give in to find a solution and “save baseball.”
It’s time for owners and players to step up to the plate … together.
“This goes beyond anything we’ve seen before,” A-Rod said in a Twitter video.
“I just urge the players and the owners to think collectively. If there is $ 100 on the cake, like in the NBA, the players take $ 50, the owners take $ 50, and we put the fans on show.”
It is clear that Rodríguez wants to see baseball back, but it seems that it will not be so easy to reach an agreement.
In March it was reported that players agreed to accept prorated wages based on the games played. Now everything indicates that the owners are opposed to paying them that way because the potential losses due to games without fans would be too high.
This proposal from the owners did not sit well with the leader of the players’ union, Tony Clark, who called the idea a “salary cap”.