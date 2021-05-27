Alex Rodríguez and his mysterious message

It seems that the reconciliation between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez is increasingly far from happening. Much less the long-awaited wedding that they promised their fans for two years, when they got engaged on the seashore. The ideal of the family that they had formed together with their respective children was also left behind and, far from a second chance in their relationship, the ex-baseball player could be ready for a new opportunity in love, as he made it seem in a curious message published in your Instagram stories.

© @ arodAlex Rodriguez begins to leave the past behind

“I am about to take a step towards a new beginning in my life,” said the former baseball player in his writing. “Everything that does not serve me, I leave it out of my life,” he added. These words echoed among his followers and those of JLo, as he could be sending a message to his ex-fiancée about how he leaves the past behind to change the page.

“New levels are opening up for me, mentally physically and spiritually. I remain patient and I know that a new phase of my life is to come ”, concluded A-Rod. His message coincides with the new rumors of romance in which he is involved with other women, although he has not made any new relationship public.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Miami

While Alex Rodriguez wrote the message that gave a lot to talk about, his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught in Miami as romantic. The couple, who could have given their relationship a new chance after 17 years apart, was seen walking the streets of Florida.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted together in Miami

The couple walked in public with some distance. However, they were photographed very close together. So far, they have not commented on what happens between the two, but they have given a new lease of life to the Bennifer era, which seemed to be long gone. Could it be that now they do reach the altar?

