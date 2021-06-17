Alex Rins: "I don’t give up"

Alex Rins he was injured riding his bike hours before starting the home race, the Catalunya Grand Prix, which earned him the fifth consecutive zero after crashing at the Portimao, Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello races. A bad run that the Suzuki rider did not expect after his impeccable end of the 2020 course, when he finished third in the World Championship fighting for the title until the end. We chatted with him before his trip to Germany where he will return to racing this weekend if he is declared “fit” by MotoGP medical services.

How was your accident?

I was taking the last lap of the circuit by bike. I was concentrating, at the end of the straight and I didn’t realize there was a van parked, I lost my balance and fell.

After an “express” recovery, Dr. Mir has given you the OK to travel to Germany. How are you doing right now?

The truth is that it was a quick and minimally invasive operation. Last Sunday I was able to ride a motorcycle. It is obvious that I am not one hundred percent, I still notice some discomfort in my hand, but it is going quite well.

Is Sachsenring a complicated circuit coming out of an injury of this type?

It is not difficult because of the circuit but because of the level that is currently in MotoGP. It is not easy to get there and do well while being half injured. So our goal this weekend will be first to see how we are physically.

Five zeros in seven great prizes How to overcome this negative spiral?

It is true that I am not where I expected. Last year we finished the championship very well and this year we also started quite well in Qatar but we could not finish with a good position and then the five zeros came, although some falls came fighting in front. It was a shame not to be in the Montmeló test because we were hoping for something that we found to make me feel more comfortable.

His partner Joan Mir, current champion, is not where he wanted either. Do you have a worse motorcycle than a year ago?

The bike is competitive and it is the same. It is true that the others have made a very big step forward and we have taken a little step. We need to work more, but it is not easy to improve when you already have a good base.

Do you notice the absence of Davide Brivio in the team?

Yes, because as a person you appreciate him and he was a key piece in Suzuki’s structure. He misses his presence and being able to talk to him. On a professional level, I wouldn’t know what to say. That there is no director in the team does not affect me much, I focus on driving.

There is good atmosphere?

We don’t see each other much with Joan Mir, each one goes about their own thing, as always, but the relationship is good, respectful and I think we both know how to work as a team.

Once recovered, what is the goal?

You have to progress. We have not started in the best possible way but we cannot give up. You have to reach the end of the championship fighting in front like we did last year.

Who do you see with more options to win the title?

We see Fabio very strong. And at the motorcycle level, the biggest step has been taken by Ducati. So they, me, and Mir can be up front.

He doesn’t mention Marc Márquez …

I was hoping that his return would have been better in terms of results. I didn’t think I would have so much fatigue to go fast. He’s not one hundred percent physically and he’s struggling, but I don’t rule out that he has good races. At Le Mans he already led for a few laps and he will surely end up with a podium finish.

Will it be Rossi’s last year?

I do not know. It is costing him a lot, I think more than he expected, but in Catalonia he had a good weekend, although he could not finish in the race.

Do you look like him, riding at 42?

Jolin! of course. The truth is, I don’t know what I will do at that age, but I do hope that I will have many years left on a motorcycle