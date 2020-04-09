A few weeks ago Alex Quintanilla (Bilbao, 1990), when society was not confined and hospitals collapsed due to the coronavirus, it was the center of the Ibiza, club that militates in the Group III from Second Division B. Now, in times of crisis, he alternates workouts that his team organizes for players to do at home with the creation of a respirator that can save lives in the fight against coronavirus.

Industrial engineer and fluid specialist, Quintanilla has led the design and technical development of a system invented by Dr. Picazo to build mechanical respirators to help hospital centers fight the pandemic.

In a team led by Dr. Lucas Picazo, former medical director of the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cádiz and a member of his Intensive Care Unit for 41 years, a group of young people including the Ibiza player hHe has powered a mechanical respirator project invented in 1995.

His daughter Lucía Picazo and his colleague Francisco Parrilla, doctors from the ICU of the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​have been responsible for the fieldwork doctors who They have managed all the necessary tests to make VentiJet, the name of the device, a reality.

“I have been a bit of a head and being a footballer I am a little more visible, but 15 people have worked on this project and I would like to thank especially the doctors, who are the ones who are saving lives and are playing the guy in a little difficult conditions ”, explains Álex to OKDIARIO.

The project started only 2 weeks ago and they are already willing to start distributing it to hospitals that need it in the absence of approval that “it is being streamlined.” “But there are many types of respirators and they cannot lower the level of demand,” he adds. Once they receive the long-awaited OK, even if they are in clinical trials they will be able to use it, since they are convinced that “it works very well in coronavirus patients”.

The production capacity of these respirators is very high and the cost very affordable. “It is 2,500 euros and the conventional ones, which are more developed, in the end these are done in two weeks, they are worth 25,000 euros. Our idea is for it to be there in times of crisis. ” In fact, this price has led other nations to notice them. “We also talk with other countries that are waiting for homologation. Above all, South American countries that have not yet reached their peak and are very economical because they are interested in it, ”explains Alex.

Finally, Álex wants to send a message of support to all the toilets. “They have taught us a lesson. They charge 16 euros gross an hour for doctors who have been preparing for 12 years and have lives in their hands. I would like to take advantage of this situation to say that applause cannot stop there, you have to support them, support them and this has to change. I don’t know if we have good sanitation, but we do have good toilets. People who are made of other pasta ”, he comments.

“As a consequence of the large toilets we have great sanitation. Now we are realizing the value of these doctors, people who work 100 hours a week. They have to be more. They also have to vindicate themselves ”, ends a different soccer player, who although he prefers to give credit to the toilets, he also deserves those applauses that every day at 20:00 the Spanish dedicate to all those who are giving a lesson to end this crisis.