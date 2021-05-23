Alex Parra won his return fight, after nine years of absence

Yesterday at the municipal soccer field in the Toledo town of Magán, a mixed evening with six professional fights was held.

These were the results:

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Arthif Danial (18-3, 5 KO) (England) beat David Bency (14-20-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua) by points in majority decision

* Light Heavyweight-6 × 3

Jerónimo Merino (6-3, 3 KO) defeated Michal Gazdik (6-11, 4 KO) (Slovakia) on points in a unanimous decision

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Andrés Camilo Erira (3-0, 2 KO) (Colombia) beat Tarek Yousri (0-2) by TKO in the second round

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Daniel Fadina (6-2-1, 0 KO) defeated Carlos Arroyo (5-17-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua) on points in a unanimous decision

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Alex Parra (11-3, 4 KO) beat Michael Isaac Carrero (13-61-6, 6 KO) (Nicaragua) on points in a unanimous decision

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrián Sánchez (1-0, 0 KO) beat Romeli Martínez (0-15) (Venezuela) on points in a unanimous decision