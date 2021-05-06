Alex Parra: “Prison is a reflection of society” -1st Part

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the boxer Alex Parra, which reappears on May 22 after nine years in jail: “My sentence has not been prison, it has been not to see my children grow up”.

He wants to prove himself in this new stage at 39 years old: “I’m nervous about going back to the ring”.

Here we can listen to the full interview (Part One):

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/VocesParra-1P.mp3