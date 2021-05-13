Alex Parra: “Boxing people have not abandoned me”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we continue chatting with the boxer Alex Parra, which reappears on May 22 after nine years in jail: “I am convinced that I will continue my boxing career”.

Remember how he has been able to survive in spirit: “Boxing and reading have been my escape routes”.

