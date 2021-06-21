Alex Palou wins his second IndyCar Grand Prix and regains leadership

06/20/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

.

The young Spanish pilot Alex Palou, with his No. 10 NTT Data Honda, of the Chip Ganassi Racing team, won this Sunday the Grupo REV Grand Prix of the NTT IndyCar Series, the second so far this season, and regained the leadership of the competition.

Palou, who had started in fifth position, dominated most of the race and in the last laps he overtook American Josef Newgarden, who started from pole, and was leading the race when he suffered a mechanical problem and finished in the twenty-first place.

The young Spanish rider becomes together with the Mexican Duck O’Ward, who won the last Detroit Grand Prix race, in the only two this season he has repeated a triumph.

Palou scored his first in IndyCar competition in the inaugural race, the Alabama Grand Prix, and had been the leader in the NTT IndyCar Series rankings ever since, until the last one snatched it from him. O’Ward, of the Arrow McLaren SP team, which this Sunday finished in ninth place.

The American Colton herta He finished second and Australian veteran Will Power also took the podium by entering third.

The 55-lap race was held at the historic Road America circuit, after completing a course of 354,940 kilometers.