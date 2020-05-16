The Catalan will debut on June 6 in Texas

The coronavirus crisis delayed the start of the IndyCar

Alex Palou has started the countdown. In three weeks, he must be at Texas Motor Speedway to face his first Indycar race. It will be June 6.

Recall that the debut was scheduled in St. Petersburg on March 15, but the race was suspended just two days earlier due to the Covid-19 crisis, which began to affect the United States.

The Catalan will arrive with less test than he would have liked and in a very high speed oval but at least he has ridden on this track. It was precisely in Texas where Palou passed the high-speed test of the rookies, mandatory to be able to run in the oval. Palou exceeded 345 kilometers per hour on average.

After this test, Palou confessed that it was the craziest thing he had ever done, but also that it was much more fun than he had ever imagined. And he also said that the race will be very different from that test “because it will be hotter and I will have many cars around me.”

Those 345 kilometers per hour are far from the 375 achieved by the late Jeff Andretti – recently deceased – that is the official record. But in 2001, Paul Tracy narrowly exceeded 380 kilometers per hour on average in one lap before the event was canceled – due to centrifugal force, the drivers were dizzy in very few laps when subjected to 5G lateral accelerations. In 2011, Will Power won the race at an average of 332 kilometers per hour.

Perhaps the most costly thing for Palou is to adjust to the schedule: Texas is celebrated on Saturday night, under artificial light, a new experience for the San Antonio de Vilamajor driver.

The following tests, on road circuits, should be easier for Palou, who has already recorded his adaptation in the Austin test. Recall that Palou will run for Dale Coyne’s team, who decided to sign him after a promising test carried out last August that gave way to another definitive one.

Palou also has the support of the owner of the Japanese team who made him run in Super Formula last year. The Catalan has always been very clear that he was targeting the United States more than F1, because IndyCar offered greater possibilities of a long professional career.

The IndyCar, now owned by Roger Penske, already has a schedule for the current championship, with 17 races, three of them in Indianapolis – two on the GP circuit and the 500 Miles on the oval. The fact that the championship traditionally ends in summer has made it easier, extending the season until October.

INDYCAR CALENDAR

June 6: Texas

June 22: Road Atlanta

June 27: Richmond

July 4: Indianapolis

July 12: Toronto

July 17: Iowa

July 18: Iowa

August 9: Mid Ohio

August 15-16: Indianapolis 500 Mile Ranking

August 23: 500 Miles from Indianapolis

August 30: Gateway

September 13: Portland

September 19: Laguna Seca

September 20: Laguna Seca

October 3: Indianapolis

October 25: St. Petersburg

