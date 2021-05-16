Alex Palou, third in the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

05/16/2021 at 2:55 AM CEST

Efe

Álex Palou, from the Chip Ganassi Racing team, finished in third position this Saturday in the Grand Prix GMR, Indianapolis, fifth round of the IndyCar Series. Palou closed the podium led by the young Dutchman Rinus VeeKay, who obtained his first victory in this competition and became the fifth winner of the season.

VeeKay, who drove the Ed Carpenter Rancing team’s No. 21 Sonax / Aautogeek Chrevolet car, preceded France’s Romain Grosjean, who had started first in the race after winning pole, in the Dale Coyne team’s No. 51 Nurtec ODT Honda car Rancing. For the first time in the history of IndyCar racing the podium was occupied by three European pilots.

Veekay’s triumph becomes the fourth that a foreign driver has achieved in the five tests that have been contested in the new season of the NTT IndyCar Series, after the Palou won the first, the second was for the American Colton Herta, the third for New Zealander Scott Dixon, followed by Mexican Pato O’Ward and now Veekay.

The twists and turns of the Racing Capital of the World did not disappoint. Here’s the best GMR Grand Prix action from @IMS in under five minutes. #INDYCAR // #INDYGP pic.twitter.com/UUx9NaIT0v – NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 15, 2021

Carpenter’s other driver, Noblesville’s Conor Daly, was involved in a first-lap incident with Frenchman Simon Pagenaud and American Graham Rahal and finished last.

Veteran Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion and a four-time Brickyard 400 champion, making his IndyCar debut this season, finished twenty-fourth in the third start of his career in the new competition mode.

Although he did not get the victory, Grosjean, who also makes his IndyCar debut this season, after leaving Formula One, was the main protagonist of the race by leading it for 44 laps of the 65 that they had to complete. drivers at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, the presence of a light rain in the final stretch of the test, made him change tires and that was where he lost the lead in favor of VeeKay, 20 years old.

The pilots will continue on the same stage until next May 30 when the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 will be played.

Mexican O’Ward finished in fifteenth place in the standings and veteran Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya finished twenty-first.

At the completion of the fifth race of the season, Dixon continues to lead in the general classification, followed by Palou, while O’Ward ranks fourth.