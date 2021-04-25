Àlex Palou, seventeenth in St. Petersburg (Florida), continues to lead

04/25/2021 at 11:33 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Àlex Palou remains the leader of the IndyCar Series despite finishing this seventeenth Sunday at the St. Petersburg (Florida) street circuit, where the young American driver Colton Herta achieved his first victory in the competition.

Palou, of the Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team and who last Sunday was the winner of the first test, at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, led the race for two laps but finished in seventeenth position despite finishing his career one lap from the end. He added 14 points.

The good news for the 24-year-old Palou is that he remains at the top of the overall standings, in which has 67 points, two more than defending champion Australian Will Power and New Zealander Scott Dixon, eighth and fifth this Sunday in Florida.

Colton Herta left behind the frustration of last week at the Alabama Grand Prix and achieved victory, his first of the new season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Herta, who had dominated in the classification, led a race record of 97 out of 100 laps from pole with the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda to prevail by 2.4933 seconds over two-time champion Josef Newgarden, who drives the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet car.

The champion in 2016, the French Simon Pagenaud, finished third with the No. 22 Menards / Australian Gold Team Chevrolet Penske on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2,896-kilometer) temporary street circuit. Herta’s average speed was 96,552 mph (155,385 kilometers per hour) in a race slowed by just three warnings.

The 24 pilots on the starting line faced temperatures below 27 degrees Celsius and high humidity, which undermined every part of their physical condition for an hour and 51 minutes spent behind the wheel.