Alex Palou finishes seventh in a new IndyCar race

05/03/2021

On at 03:42 CEST

Efe

The young Mexican pilot Pato O’Ward achieved his first victory in the NTT IndyCar Series in the No. 5 Chevrolet Arrow McLaren SP, by winning the XPEL 375 test this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

O’Ward, who started fourth, edged out two-time series champion American Josef Newgarden with 24 laps remaining in the 248-lap race and posted a 1.2443-second victory over Newgarden’s No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.

The victory came after five top-three finishes, including three as runners-up, since O’Ward became a full-time driver in the series in 2019, including the third Saturday in the Genesys 300 at the oval of 1, 5 miles (2,414 km.

O’Ward became the first Mexican winner of an INDYCAR SERIES race since Adrián Fernández, in 2004, on the 2-mile (3,218-kilometer) oval at Auto Club Speedway.

American Graham Rahal finished third in the No. 15 Fleet Cost & Care Honda. Six-time series champion New Zealander Scott Dixon, winner of the Genesys 300 on Saturday night, finished fourth after starting from pole in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

American fellow Colton Herta bounced back from an early start Saturday night due to mechanical failure to finish fifth in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.

Dixon held the series points lead, while O’Ward jumped to second in the standings, 22 behind.

For the first time in his career, @PatricioOWard is an #INDYCAR winner. Hear what this moment is like for the @ArrowMcLarenSP driver at @ TXMotorSpeedway. # INDYCAR // # XPEL375 pic.twitter.com/oshK0O2P6n – NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 2, 2021

The race was more competitive than the 212-lap event on Saturday night, when Dixon and Chip Ganassi’s teammate, Spaniard Alex Palou, they were the only leaders and Dixon made 206 laps between just three lead changes. Palou this Sunday, with his No.10 NTT Data Honda, had to settle for seventh place.

Dixon led 163 laps today, but there were nine leaders and 12 lead changes in a race that went from tactical fuel strategy to top speed in the final laps.

The race was more competitive than Saturday night’s 212-lap event, when Dixon and Chip Ganassi’s teammate Alex Palou were the only leaders and Dixon completed 206 laps between just three lead changes. Dixon led 163 laps today, but there were nine leaders and 12 lead changes in a race that went from tactical fuel strategy to top speed in the final laps.

The decisive moment was lived when O’Ward approached and began to stalk Newgarden, who was leading on lap 224.

On lap 225, Ward attempted to overtake Newgarden for the lead with a daring outside move into Turn 1, to no avail.

But O’Ward sealed his powerful deal by plunging into Newgarden for the lead at Turn 3 on the same lap and began to pull away, losing no distance thereafter and finishing triumphantly averaging 169.360 mph (272.558 kilometers). per hour).