Álex Palou finishes second in the Indianapolis 500

05/30/2021

On at 21:44 CEST

EFE

The veteran Brazilian pilot Helio castroneves, of the Meyer Shank Racing team, won this Sunday the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500, his fourth title, by beating the Spanish at the finish Àlex Palou, which signed a historic second place.

Palou, which ended at 0.4928 from Castroneves, achieved the best result of a Spaniard in this legendary test.

Castroneves, 46, joins the legendary a AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser as the only four-time winners of the biggest IndyCar race of the year after winning it in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

The Brazilian pilot, who has waited 12 years to achieve the feat, returned to become Spiderman when he climbed the fence of the circuit to begin his celebration