Alex Palou, eleventh in free practice at Indianapolis

The veteran Brazilian pilot Tony Kanaan found the right mix of ingredients for speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading this Thursday the third day of training for the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan, a 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 INDYCAR SERIES champion, aiming to make his 20th start in “The Greatest Show in Racing,” led the group of 35 cars with a best lap of 225.341 mph (362.651 kilometers). ) with No. 48 The American Legion Honda, from the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

Track and air temperatures continued to rise after a cool start to initial training on Tuesday and moderate temperatures on Wednesday’s.. Conor Daly continued a strong week at the 2.5-mile (4,023-kilometer) oval by finishing second with a record of 225,245 mph (362,496 kilometers) in the No. 47 Chevrolet. Santino Ferrucci, The 22-year-old was third with 224.922 mph (361, 976 kilometers) in the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda on a shortened day.

Ferrucci was transferred to the Hospital IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis for further evaluation of her left foot after being involved in the first major incident of workouts this week. The No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda from Ferrucci it made a quarter turn to the left at Turn 2, hitting the barrier before coming to a stop with severe damage to the rear of the car.

Another champion in Indianapolis, the Brazilian Helio Castroneves, finished with seventh place, while the Catalan Alex Palou ranked eleventh and three places behind, in fourteenth, was the Mexican Duck O’Ward.

The veteran Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya he made the twenty-second fastest time of the day. Within the combined results of the three days of training, the New Zealander Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, the same team as Palou, is still at the top of the standings, followed by the Australian Will Power and Daly which is third. Palou is still in eleventh place.

Training will resume this, Friday, starting at noon, on the now traditional “Fast Friday”, the first day with high boost levels in the engine turbochargers, which continues until Saturday and Sunday to establish the classification The extra boost it will add 80-90 horsepower and increase speed. Teams will shift their focus to qualifying setups on Friday in preparation for the decisive tests on Saturday and Sunday.