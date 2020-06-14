© BBC

Alex Saab is a Colombian lawyer appointed by the USA. of being a figurehead for Nicolás Maduro in a drug trafficking and money laundering network.

Cape Verde authorities arrested Colombian lawyer Alex Nain Saab, who has been identified by the United States as responsible for several corruption crimes related to the government of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

According to information from the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the first to break the news, Naab was detained when the plane he was traveling on made a stopover to refuel on a flight between Caracas and Tehran, in Iran.

Saab’s legal representative in the US, María Domínguez, confirmed the news to the AP agency, but declined to comment.

Saab is accused by the US government of serving as Maduro’s front man in a wide network of drug trafficking and money laundering.

An international arrest warrant by Interpol was weighing on the detainee.

According to the Venezuelan journalist Maibort Petit, Saab would be extradited to the US from Cape Verde.

© .

The US government accuses Saab of fraudulent business through the CLAP program, which delivers boxes of food to needy families in Venezuela.

Saab’s business

According to information from the US government, Saab would be the head of a network of corruption that involves drug shipments to the US, money laundering and the fraudulent award of millionaire official contracts.

One of them was the scandal that broke out in May 2018, when journalistic investigations revealed that Saab and another Colombian businessman, Álvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas, had benefited from millionaire contracts with the Maduro government in the food distribution program known as CLAP. , acronym for Local Committee of Supply and Production

In July 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against Saab and Polished, whom he accuses of have laundered up to $ 350 million that they allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.

Former Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega, who went into exile, had already pointed out in 2017 that Saab was the main figurehead of the Venezuelan president in a drug trafficking network.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

Maduro proposes to ALBA to develop its own coronavirus vaccine

The unexpected agreement between Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó against the coronavirus and what it means for Venezuela