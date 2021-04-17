Alex Morgan believes that it is important that Chicharito has reached the MLS



Alex Morgan.

Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Alex Morgan, who has repeatedly defended American football, commenting that it has a very good level, assured that he is a fan of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and confessed that the fact that the Mexican made it to MLS helps to give recognition to the league.

“It is very important that (Chicharito) came to the United States. Any Mexican star who comes to play in MLS is going to bring a lot of recognition to the league. and especially in the state of California, “he said in an interview with ESPN.

In the same way, the most emblematic player that the United States has He confirmed that he sees the LA Galaxy games a lot for the Mexican, since he considers him a great element within the team.

The player gave praise for the Mexican, and stressed that She really enjoyed seeing him at the 2012 Olympic Games and stressed that she feels empathy for the soccer players in Mexico, since her husband is Mexican.

“Chicharito is a player that I enjoy watching. Especially since in 2012, When we went to England for the Olympics, at that time (Chicha) was playing there (with Manchester United). It’s good to be able to see other forwards and see how you compare to them. My husband is from Mexico, so I support various Mexican players, “he concluded.

The presence of Mexican soccer players in MLS is undoubtedly a component that attracts more fans and arouses the interest of more soccer fans to watch league games. Not to mention the fact that it enhances the soccer level of the tournament, and the most vivid example is Carlos Vela, who finished top scorer in the 2018-19 season.

In addition, the presence of Mexicans in American football represents a very important marketing strategy. An example of this is that last season the shirts that were sold the most in MLS were those of the players Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela even though they both had a very low-key season.

For his part, Alex Morgan has just played two games against the combined Sweden and France in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and will now return with his team, Orlando Pride, to play the Nationak Women’s Soccer League.

