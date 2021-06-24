Alex Molcan beat tennis player Damir Dzumhur in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 11:45 AM CEST

Slovak player Alex Molcan, number 180 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-seven minutes by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (2) the Bosnian tennis player Damir Dzumhur, number 126 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The match data reflects that Molcan managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and got 61% of the service points. As for the Bosnian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 57%, 3 double faults and 52% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.