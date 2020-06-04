BAHREIN._ Born in Incarnation, Paraguay, the light contender of BRAVE CFAlex Martinez, you have a unique perspective on life.

After he and his family moved to Canada when I was 14 years old, Alex He began a new path that led him to become one of the most underrated young fighters in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, MMA.

He currently represents both Paraguay like Canada, which was a destiny that changed his life and career as a martial artist.

Son of Luis Martinez, a taekwondo master, Alex He didn’t take martial arts seriously before moving north, but he knew that was his passion all along.

In CanadaHe had to find a voice in a new environment, and the martial arts provided him with an outlet to do so.

Before that, however, taekwondo was already a part of his life, and competition would bring out the best in him. Alex attributes his passion to the fact that he found the competitive side of martial arts. Something that would be important to him years later when he transitioned to MMA.

While learning a new language and starting to transform from a shy boy to a confident young man, Alex always had two things: martial arts and your faith in God.

It was through the church that he met his wife Olivia and the reason why he is still undefeated.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without my wife. I knew I had to give everything in MMA with her by my side. So I decided to be professional and give it a real shot. I gave it all up and now I am where I am ”, said Martinez before his debut fight for BRAVE CF, in South Africa, in December 2018.

In BRAVE CF 19, won a submission victory over Hanru Botha, and was immediately cast into the wolves by fighting twice against Anas Siraj Mounir. Their first encounter ended after just a few seconds due to an accidental low blow from Alex.

However, in his second fight Martinez came out brutally and got a surprising victory from KO to move up the ranking.

Currently undefeated with a brand of 6-0-0, 1 NC, Alex has bigger fish to fry and has been interested in how the division progresses as he progresses to the top.